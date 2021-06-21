Man indicted in murders of pregnant Antioch woman, newborn daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been indicted for the murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her baby at an apartment complex in Antioch earlier this year.

The Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk said Monday morning that Brian Mitchell had been indicted by a grand jury on five charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

Brian Mitchell (Courtesy: Metro Police Department)

Metro police said Mitchell shot 23-year-old Laquisha Terrell on April 28 at the Cedar Pointe Apartments off Bell Road. Terrell’s boyfriend also suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and hip, according to detectives.

Terrell was six to seven months pregnant and her baby was delivered by an emergency Caesarean section shortly after the shooting.

Laquisha Terrell (Photo: Submitted by family)

Police said Terrell died May 11 from her injuries. Her newborn daughter passed away the following day.

Terrell’s 28-year-old boyfriend survived his injuries, according to police.

Mitchell was also indicted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

He remains in the Metro jail on a $1.5 million bond.