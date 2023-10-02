MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Macon County Grand Jury indicted a man in the death of a Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn confirmed to News 2 Devin Slayton was indicted on charges of DUI and vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly crash that killed Sgt. William Cherry in July.

The crash happened Saturday, July 29 at around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 10.

Slayton’s 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Highway 10 when it crossed the center line and hit Cherry, who was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango, head-on in the southbound lane.