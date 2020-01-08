Man in wheelchair found dead after Maury County fire

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a 53-year-old man was found dead Monday night following a fire at a home in Columbia.

Columbia firefighters responded to a fire at a residence on Second Avenue near Stewart Street in the area of Riverside Drive. When they arrived, they said the fire had burned itself out.

Once inside, firefighters said they discovered an unresponsive man in a wheelchair. He was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators revealed.

The victim was reportedly the only person inside the home at the time of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.

