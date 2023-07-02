NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police detectives are investigating a shooting that has left man in what police are calling “extremely critical condition.”

Officials said the shooting happened on Saturday, July 1, in the evening hours on Burnett Road.

According to Metro police, the victim, of Guatemala, was found in the Old Hickory Lake beach area near the Army Corps of Engineers.

Authorities reported that the shooting victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his neck while fishing with family and friends. The shooting victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers they heard the gunshot, but did not see any suspects in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.