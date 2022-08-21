MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after he intentionally drove a truck into two Mt. Juliet police cars.

Mt. Juliet police say officers were investigating a domestic-related incident on Alsdale Drive Sunday evening when the man, 21, drove a white Dodge Ram pickup truck into two parked police vehicles and a bystander’s car. Some officers had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into the second police vehicle.

  • (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)
No one else was injured during the incident, according to police.