MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after he intentionally drove a truck into two Mt. Juliet police cars.

Mt. Juliet police say officers were investigating a domestic-related incident on Alsdale Drive Sunday evening when the man, 21, drove a white Dodge Ram pickup truck into two parked police vehicles and a bystander’s car. Some officers had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into the second police vehicle.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

No one else was injured during the incident, according to police.