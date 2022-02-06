MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An incident between Mt. Juliet police and a barricaded man has ended peacefully after the man was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Cypress Glen Drive at 2:30 a.m. after a 911 call was made from the residence.

According to Mt. Juliet police, upon arriving on the scene, officers witnessed a man pulling a woman back into the home.

Officers made repeated attempts to get the man to exit the home, but the suspect failed to leave the residence.

Crisis negotiators and special response team members then responded alongside Mt. Juliet police to the incident.

Around 4:15 a.m. the Special Response Team was able to make contact with the suspect and placed the 39-year-old man into custody.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Residents near the home were given the choice to leave their homes or shelter-in-place; many chose to shelter-in-place.

The 39-year-old was booked into the Wilson County Jail.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

No other information was immediately released.