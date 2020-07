NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is in critical condition after investigators were called out to the Percy Priest Dam on Bell Road for a report of a possible drowning Sunday evening.

When investigators arrived, the patient was out of the water and bystanders were nearby performing CPR.

The man was transported to TriStar Summit Medical Center.

