Man hurt after car slides down 25ft embankment in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hurt after his car slid down a 25 foot embankment in West Nashville early Friday morning.

This happened in the 7100 block of Charlotte Pike at the Summit at Nashville West apartment complex around 2 a.m.

First responders told News 2 that a man was sitting in his car when it slid down a 25 foot embankment. The car ended up in the woods behind the Storaway Self storage.

The man was able to walk to the stretcher and was then sent to the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.