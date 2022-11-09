DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was hit while trying to change a flat tire in Dickson County late Tuesday afternoon because a motorist reportedly failed to move over on Interstate 40.

Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 172 of I-40 East on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The man, who got hit while he was on the side of the interstate, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

However, this is not a new problem. News 2 has reported on many pedestrians who have been hit along this stretch because of people not obeying the Move Over Law.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol — who is leading the investigation into the incident, with assistance from the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office — is expected to share more information about the crash on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.