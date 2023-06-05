DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to change a tire overnight on Interstate 40.

The crash was reported on Monday, June 5, just before 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 between Stewarts Ferry Pike and Donelson Pike. 

Authorities reported that a man was pulled over on the side of the interstate attempting to change a tire when he, and his vehicle, were side swiped by a van that came around the corner. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the driver of the van was not injured in the crash. 

According to Metro police, there were no signs of impairment of either driver at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.