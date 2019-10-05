Man hit by vehicle in downtown Nashville suffers critical injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle Friday night in downtown Nashville.

According to Metro police, a vehicle was traveling on Lafayette Street around 10:30 p.m. when a man darted out into the street at Fifth Avenue and was hit.

The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were deemed life-threatening, officers said.

Police revealed the man was “possibly intoxicated” at the time.

The driver remained on the scene of the crash and was interviewed by investigators.

No other information was immediately released.