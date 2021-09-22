Man hit by truck dies from injuries, says Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian accident that involved a Goodlettsville man earlier this month has turned into a tragedy.

Metro Police said Bradly McKelvy has died from his injuries.

On September 4th, the 52-year-old was getting off a MTA bus on Murfreesboro Pike near Kermit Drive when he crossed in front of a truck, according to investigators.

He was hit by a blue 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup in the next lane. That driver remained on the scene of the accident.

McKelvy was taken to the hospital. Police said he died Tuesday.