Man hit by truck dies from injuries, says Metro police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Accident Crash MGN Generic

(Source: MGN Online)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian accident that involved a Goodlettsville man earlier this month has turned into a tragedy.

Metro Police said Bradly McKelvy has died from his injuries.

On September 4th, the 52-year-old was getting off a MTA bus on Murfreesboro Pike near Kermit Drive when he crossed in front of a truck, according to investigators.

He was hit by a blue 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup in the next lane. That driver remained on the scene of the accident.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

McKelvy was taken to the hospital. Police said he died Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss