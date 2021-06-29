Man hit by bullet fired into Bordeaux apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was wounded after gunshots were fired into a Bordeaux apartment late Monday night.

Metro police responded around 11:50 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Overlook Ridge Apartments on Buena Vista Pike near the Cumberland River.

(Photo: WKRN)

Officers said someone in the parking lot of the complex fired several bullets into an apartment, striking a man inside.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released by Metro police.

Anyone with information on the shooting investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.