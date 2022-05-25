SPARTA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sparta man faces drug and weapons possession charges after being apprehended in White County by law enforcement during a chance encounter and found with nearly 2 kilograms of meth.

According to White County Sheriff Steve Page, Shane Daniel Gray was arrested at the Royal Inn in Sparta after officers pulled into the business on a different, unrelated investigation. The officers reportedly spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by Gray, who had a warrant out for his arrest in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 2 Gray was wanted for misdemeanor theft.

Gray initially resisted calls from law enforcement to come out of his room, Page said, but officers eventually made their way inside and apprehended him. Once there, they saw white powder on a table near the bed, as well as a pistol laying on the nightstand.

Officers searched the motel room and Gray’s vehicle, where they found multiple drugs and weapons, including:

A loaded Ruger pistol, confirmed stolen out of Warren County

A Glock 9mm

A magazine with 30-plus rounds of ammunition

Miscellaneous plastic containers with powder residue

Glass pipes commonly referred to as a “crank pipe”

Digital scale

Grinder

A clear plastic bag with what officers believed to be marijuana

Cellphone

1,938.5 grams of liquid methamphetamine

12-gauge shotgun

According to Page, the weight of the extracted liquid that tested as meth was 1,938.5 grams, and Gray’s vehicle was towed to the White County Sheriff’s Office impound lot, where it is being safely stored.

Officers also reportedly found another powder substance in Gray’s vehicle, which later tested as fentanyl. An officer on the scene had to be rushed to the hospital due to the fentanyl exposure, Page added.

All the suspected controlled substances will be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime lab for analysis.

Gray was arrested and booked into the White County Jail. His charges include:

Theft of property

Possession/manufacture/sale/distribution of a schedule II drug

Tampering with or fabricating evidence,

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony,

Simple possessions of a schedule IV drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Gray’s bond is set at $175,000, and he is awaiting further court proceedings.