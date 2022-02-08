LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrence County first responders are being hailed as lifesavers after resuscitating a nonresponsive man who investigators say overdosed in the middle of a busy intersection Monday morning.

It all happens around 7:15 a.m. Deputies found a Nissan in the intersection at Railroad Bed Pike and Highway 20 in Summertown.

Bodycam footage captured some of the poignant moments after Lawrence County deputies John Adkins and Patrick O’Rourke arrived on the scene.

“As I approached I could see the individual slumped over,” O’Rourke said.

The deputies found a 34-year-old man unconscious, slumped over the steering wheel. His car was still running and the vehicle was in drive.

“Luckily he had his foot on the brake, so I put my truck in front of his car to prevent him from rolling into oncoming traffic,” Deputy O’Rourke said.

Just prior to EMS arriving, the deputies gave the Columbia man two doses of Narcan.

“From what I understand EMS did have to administer one if not two more vials of Narcan,” O’Rourke added.

Deputies searched the man’s car and found no evidence of drugs or drug paraphernalia.

The officers reached a family member by phone who told them the man is a known heroin user.

“You know this incident could’ve been a lot worse. This guy could’ve rolled through the intersection and hit anybody. But this was a good day. Whenever you can save someone’s life, and everyone goes home at the end of the day, that’s a good day,” Sheriff John Myers said.

Deputies told News 2 no charges have been filed yet, however, investigators said the man was treated and released from the hospital after testing positive for methamphetamine.

“We’ll be presenting him to the Grand Jury requesting an indictment for DUI,” Sheriff Myers said.

The case is still under investigation.