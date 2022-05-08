MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Madison apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Metro police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Spring Branch Drive just after 3 a.m. in response to a shooting call. That’s when officers discovered a man lying face down in the parking lot of the 18 Thirty Apartments shot to death.
At this time officers are unable to determine the exact time the man was shot, and no arrests have been made.
No other information was immediately provided.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.