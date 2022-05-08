MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Madison apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Metro police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Spring Branch Drive just after 3 a.m. in response to a shooting call. That’s when officers discovered a man lying face down in the parking lot of the 18 Thirty Apartments shot to death.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

At this time officers are unable to determine the exact time the man was shot, and no arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately provided.