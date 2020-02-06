Man found shot to death after checking into East Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was found shot to death after checking into an East Nashville motel Wednesday night.

According to police, 27-year-old Ryan Steele was found shot less than an hour after his 10:25 p.m. check-in at the Fiddlers Inn on Music Valley Drive.

Police say they were called to the motel after a citizen found Steele lying in the parking lot. He died at the scene. They said evidence showed Steele was engaged in a fight with someone at the threshold of his second-story room.

Investigators say the fight continued on the upper balcony of the motel and Steele made it to the west side of the parking lot where he collapsed.

Officials said a Nissan pickup truck believed to have been driven by Steele was found in the parking lot and impounded.

Detectives said they are working to retrace Steele’s activities on Wednesday afternoon and evening to determine if he was planning to meet someone at the motel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.