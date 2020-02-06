Live Now
Man found shot outside dollar store near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim was found in the parking lot of a Dollar General just outside of downtown Nashville late Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the business on Lafayette Street near First Avenue South, where a man had been located outside of the business with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately released.

