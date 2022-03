SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead after he was hit by a train in Robertson County.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in Springfield.

Once they got to the scene, first responders found the man on the railroad tracks about 1/3 of a mile from the West Hillcrest Drive at Industrial Drive railroad crossing.

The victim has since been identified as Steven G. Traughber, 48.

No further information was released about the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.