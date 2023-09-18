ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon along a highway in Robertson County.

Robertson County EMS personnel were sent to Highway 49 East in the area of the Milldale Funeral Home just before 2:30 p.m. to respond to a report of a possible vehicle accident.

According to Robertson County EMS Director Brent Dyer, when crews arrived, they located a man inside a vehicle that was off roadway in an area of trees. Authorities said the location of the vehicle made it difficult to spot.

Inside the vehicle, EMS personnel found a man believed to be in his late 60s. Dyer told News 2 that it appeared the man had been deceased for quite some time.

“The gentleman was unfortunately without signs of life and appeared to have been deceased for some time,” said Dyer in a statement. “No other persons appeared to be present or involved in the scene.”

The man was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials are working to notify the man’s family, according to Robertson County EMS.

Additional details surrounding the man’s death were not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation.