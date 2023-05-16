EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person was flown to a hospital Tuesday morning after reportedly driving off the road and striking a mailbox and concrete culvert in Eagleville.

The driver, 52-year-old Earl Hampton, was heading west on Horton Highway in a Toyota Tundra when he ran off the road, according to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Toyota Tundra was the only vehicle involved in the crash. It’s still unclear what caused the crash. There has not yet been an update on the driver’s condition.