DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — James Allen was driving on Double Branch Road in Dickson Tuesday night when he saw something out of the ordinary on the side: a dog and a cardboard box.

“What really cued me in to make me stop was seeing the dog malnourished, with the ribs showing,” said Allen. “I knew that just wasn’t a neighbor’s dog that was walking down the road.”

Allen said inside the box, he found several puppies.

“I just don’t see how somebody could drop a box of puppies off on the side of the road,” said Allen.

(Courtesy: James Allen)

(Courtesy: James Allen)

(Courtesy: James Allen)

The animals are now with Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.

In a Facebook post, the rescue group said, “If anyone recognizes mom and these pups, message us. Nothing would make me happier than unearthing the heartless monster who did this and pursuing charges.”

Allen said he hopes other pet owners realize there are other options: “At first, I was just beside myself with anger about it, but it’s probably somebody who in this day and time is having a hard enough time taking care of themselves. They probably made this decision because they didn’t know what else to do, and I just would like for other people to know that there are options out there.”