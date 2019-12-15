Man fatally stabbed at North Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a home in North Nashville Sunday morning.
Metro police responded around 6 a.m. to a residence on 22nd Avenue North near Buchanan Street.
According to police, a man had been stabbed at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene, officers explained.
Investigators said a person who lived in the home with the victim was taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately released.
