Man fatally stabbed at North Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a home in North Nashville Sunday morning.

Metro police responded around 6 a.m. to a residence on 22nd Avenue North near Buchanan Street.

According to police, a man had been stabbed at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene, officers explained.

Investigators said a person who lived in the home with the victim was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately released.

