Man facing vehicular homicide charge in connection with April crash that killed his mother

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is behind bars for his role in a deadly crash on April 15.

Jeremy Pieratt, 32, is facing a vehicular homicide by intoxication and recklessness charge in connection with a crash on I-65 South near Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood.

Police say a semi had stopped on the right shoulder of I-65 to check on a low tire, when Jeremy Pieratt, who was driving southbound, veered into the shoulder and hit the rear of the semi’s trailer. Kathy Pieratt, 55, who was the front-seat passenger in her son’s vehicle, was critically injured in the crash.

Kathy Pieratt later died on April 20.

Her son, Jeremy, is still jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.