ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said it helped the Springfield Police Department recover a stolen trailer in Adams on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a reported theft in Springfield.

According to officials, Robertson County deputies and Springfield officers executed a search warrant at an Adams home, where they discovered evidence linking 30-year-old Bradley Eugene Baggett to the trailer theft.

In addition, authorities said they found property that was reported stolen in a recent burglary in Adams. Investigators are working to return the property to its owner.

Bradley Eugene Baggett (Source: Robertson County Detention Facility)

Baggett is reportedly being held in the Robertson County Detention Facility for the following charges:

One count of burglary $10,000 bond

Four counts of theft of property under $500 $3,000 bond for each count

One count of theft of property over $2,500 $13,000 bond

One count of theft of property over $10,000 $30,000 bond

