ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said it helped the Springfield Police Department recover a stolen trailer in Adams on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a reported theft in Springfield.
According to officials, Robertson County deputies and Springfield officers executed a search warrant at an Adams home, where they discovered evidence linking 30-year-old Bradley Eugene Baggett to the trailer theft.
In addition, authorities said they found property that was reported stolen in a recent burglary in Adams. Investigators are working to return the property to its owner.
Baggett is reportedly being held in the Robertson County Detention Facility for the following charges:
- One count of burglary
- $10,000 bond
- Four counts of theft of property under $500
- $3,000 bond for each count
- One count of theft of property over $2,500
- $13,000 bond
- One count of theft of property over $10,000
- $30,000 bond
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.