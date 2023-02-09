PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who allegedly hit a fence while trying to flee the scene of a burglary in Putnam County was taken into custody after he reported his vehicle stolen, according to officials.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a burglary call at M&W Towing during the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they determined that 40-year-old Jeffery Hembree had tried to steal property from the tow yard before the owners spotted him.

Hembree reportedly attempted to flee in his vehicle, but he rammed into a fence and ran away instead.

However, Hembree was eventually arrested because he tried to file a report saying his vehicle had been stolen, according to officials.

Authorities later discovered that Hembree had previously stolen property from this location on Jan. 24, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they charged Hembree with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft of property, two counts of aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism, violation of probation, and filing a false report.

Hembree’s bond is set at $53,600, and his court date is scheduled for March 6, officials reported.