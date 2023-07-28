LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One year after law enforcement responded to a deadly overdose in Lebanon, a man was arrested for multiple counts of homicide in connection with the incident.

On July 24, 2022, the Lebanon Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a death at Cedarwood Apartments, where they found Chastity Smith dead from an apparent overdose.

Police said they accessed Smith’s cell phone and discovered communication suggesting fentanyl could be the cause of death.

After Detective Brockman was assigned to the case, he continued to examine the phone, which reportedly contained text messages and calls that led Brockman to identify Scotty Duane Jackson as a prime suspect.

Scotty Duane Jackson (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Then, while waiting for the suspected fentanyl to return from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officials said Brockman interviewed Jackson, further corroborating Jackson as the prime suspect.

Once all of the evidence was processed, Brockman brought the case to the Wilson County Grand Jury in April. The grand jury indicted 45-year-old Jackson on two counts of second-degree homicide, according to authorities.

Several months later, on Wednesday, July 26, Brockman reportedly contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Air Unit to take Jackson into custody in Murfreesboro.

Officials said Jackson was arrested without incident and transported to the Wilson County Jail, where he is being held on a $75,000 bond for the homicide charges related to Smith’s death.