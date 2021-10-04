Man facing assault charges after Midtown incident where racial slur used, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing felony assault charges after an incident in Midtown where he used a racial slur.

Ryan Caleb Smith, 38, remains in jail after being booked there Sunday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police responded to Third Avenue South and Demonbreun for a call about someone with a weapon.

Several people on the scene told police smith got into an argument with two victims where he called them the “n-word.” Witnesses told police Smith walked to The River House, destroyed a sign and used a large pole to try to hit the victims. One witness showed the officers some cell phone video which police said showed the argument and Smith holding the pole in his hands.

Police say Smith told them he never tried to hit anyone with the pole and said he found the pole.

Officers say based on statements from the victims, witnesses, and Smith’s obvious state of extreme intoxication there was probable cause to charge him with felony aggravated assault.