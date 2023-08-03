HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Humphreys County authorities took a man into custody for at least 169 counts of multiple charges, including 76 counts of unlawful gun possession.

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, a federal firearms dealer reported “some irregularities with a customer” during an interaction in late July. The dealer, who managed the transfer of firearms at a local auction company, accused a customer of stealing several guns from the auction.

Investigators said they determined 65-year-old Robin Eaker, a Florida man living in Humphreys County, stole six guns while at the auction.

In addition, Eaker — who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal history — illegally purchased 61 guns in just one week, authorities reported.

“Given his hyper-violent history of felony assaults on law enforcement officers,” officials said Eaker was asked to stop by the sheriff’s office, where he was arrested without incident.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant on his home, where they seized 13 stolen firearms, drugs, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of ammunition, and several other illegally-possessed firearms. Additional stolen weapons were reportedly taken from Eaker’s own relatives.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, “while every law-abiding citizen has the right to own guns, violent convicted felons should not.” He added, “this is a situation where the system worked as it’s intended. As an advocate of the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, we should relentlessly pursue those who give law-abiding gun owners a bad name.”

Officials said Eaker has been charged with the following offenses:

Burglary (six counts)

Unlawful possession of a firearm (76 counts)

Violation of an order of protection (73 counts)

Theft (13 counts)

Simple possession

As of Thursday, Aug. 3, Eaker is reportedly being held on a $384,500 bond.