Man faces kidnapping charges after pulling screaming woman from vehicle at Antioch intersection

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing kidnapping charges after pulling a screaming woman from a vehicle in the middle of an Antioch intersection.

Coty Hoke, 28, is facing charges in this case.

According to an arrest affidavit, a driver called 911 while at the light at Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road Tuesday. The caller’s female passenger was then pulled from the vehicle while kicking and screaming before she was forced into an SUV, which was blocking traffic at the intersection, according to Metro police.

Police said Hoke and the victim have an intimate relationship. He’s charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.