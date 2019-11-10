Man faces attempted criminal homicide charges after shooting a woman in North Nashville

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say that on October 29th, 2019– they were called to the 900 block of 28th Avenue North for a call regarding a shooting. Tiffany Barrett says she was standing on her front porch when a blue Chevrolet Traverse pulled up to her home. She says that Desirea Harris and Gerald Hardy were in the car. Hardy then got out of the car and shot at Barrett four times, striking her once in the upper thigh.

Harris and Hardy then left the scene. Barrett was taken to the hospital. A photo lineup was shown to Barrett and two witnesses. They all selected Hardy as the man who pulled the trigger. Barrett believes this all happened because she babysat for Harris’ child and asked for payment.

Hardy is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide.