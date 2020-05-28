Man electrocuted while in bucket truck at East Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man in the elevated bucket of a boom truck was electrocuted when he came into contact with overhead power lines in East Nashville Thursday morning.

Metro police and Nashville firefighters responded just before 8 a.m. to Equipment Finders, Inc. on Davidson Street near South Fifth Street for a reported electrocution.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the man was 20 feet in the air when he came into contact with the active power lines. Firefighters were able to remove him from the bucket and get him to the ground.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in “extremely critical condition,” according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released. Metro police is assisting with the investigation.

News 2 reached out to Equipment Finders, Inc. who said they have no comment on the incident.

This is a developing story.