HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old Tennessee man dies while fishing on Kentucky Lake Sunday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Wildlife officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on Kentucky Lake in Henry County at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The TWRA reported a bass boat owned by Daniel E. Keeling from Humboldt was found with no occupants near the West Sandy portion of Kentucky Lake. TWRA wildlife officers searched then for the missing boater in the vicinity of the unoccupied boat.

Keeling’s body was recovered a few hours later. The TWRA said he was not wearing a life jacket.

No additional information was released.

This is the 10th boating-related fatality on Tennessee waters this year, according to the TWRA.