Man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Lawrence County amid winter weather

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man found dead inside of a Lawrence County building over the weekend appears to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside as temperatures remained below freezing, the county’s EMS director said Tuesday.

Larry Glass, the director of Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services, said the 59-year-old man, who was homeless, had been given permission to stay inside of a building on Littrell Road in Loretto.

When police performed a welfare check on the man Friday, Glass said a generator was found running inside the building, so officers warned him not to run the generator indoors.

The next day, Glass said the man, whose name is not being released, was found dead inside the building with the generator still inside. He died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the director.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Monday night that 12 people had died in the state as a result of the winter storms, including one person in Lawrence County. Other deaths were also reported in Williamson, Dickson, Overton and Sumner counties.