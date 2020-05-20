Man dies in single-car crash in Nippers Corner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that killed a man on the 6000 block of Holt Road near Edmondson Pike in Nippers Corner.

According to Metro Police, the call came in around 9:30 p.m. The victim was driving in the area and left the roadway for an unknown reason. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition and died en route.

Additional details are not yet available.

