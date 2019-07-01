Man dies following fire at Edgehill housing complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man critically injured in a fire over the weekend at a public housing complex in Edgehill has died.

The fire department responded around 3 a.m. Saturday to the fire off Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue.

Jamarcus Carney, 24, was one of four people injured in the fire but he did not survive, his aunt told News 2 on Monday.

Carney’s mother, Ammie Gaines, and his 8-year-old sister, Angel, were treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and have been released. Carney’s 20-year-old brother, Cedric Fitzgerald, remains hospitalized.

Cedric Fitzgerald (Photo: Lolita Fitzgerald-Cannon)

Cannon said the fire started in the apartment living room. Her sister and niece ran out the back door but the fire trapped the older brothers upstairs.

“The fire consumed the bottom level so they were not able to get out,” Cannon told News 2. “They went upstairs and were beating on the windows, trying to get someone to get someone to assist them.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cannon said the men were unrecognizable when she went to visit them in the hospital.

“You see it on TV but I’ve never seen anybody burned that bed. ever,” she said.

(Photo: WKRN)

Cannon also said that her sister told her she didn’t hear fire alarms.

“She said she woke up and there was smoke everywhere,” said Cannon. “She told me she did see the fire and tried to put it out but she said whatever she did it made it worse.”

According to MDHA, new smoke alarms were installed in the Edgehill Apartment complex last year and were re-inspected in September. The smoke alarms have a 10-year ionized battery.

Meanwhile, Cannon’s sister lost everything in the fire, including her son. If you want to help you can donate at the GoFundMe that’s been set up by Lolita Cannon.