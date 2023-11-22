SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 77-year-old man was killed after a vehicle he was traveling in crashed into a horse in Sumner County Tuesday night.
The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Highway 231 South.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said Barry Oliver was a passenger in a Toyota Camry when it struck a horse in the roadway.
The horse “entered into the passenger compartment of the vehicle, striking the occupants,” according to the THP.
The 74-year-old woman driving the Camry was seriously injured and Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The condition of horse is unknown and no additional information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.