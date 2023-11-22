SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 77-year-old man was killed after a vehicle he was traveling in crashed into a horse in Sumner County Tuesday night.

The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Highway 231 South.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said Barry Oliver was a passenger in a Toyota Camry when it struck a horse in the roadway.

The horse “entered into the passenger compartment of the vehicle, striking the occupants,” according to the THP.

The 74-year-old woman driving the Camry was seriously injured and Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The condition of horse is unknown and no additional information was released.