MCEWEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after a tree fell on his car during Friday’s strong storms.
Chief Deputy Rob Edwards of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the incident happened on Little Blue Creek Road in McEwen.
The man was reportedly driving when a tree blew over and fell on his car, trapping and ultimately killing him.
The man has not yet been identified as authorities are working to notify his next of kin.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.