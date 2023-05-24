WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old man died after he became entangled in a homemade zipline at the Harpeth River Sunday.

Franklin police reported first-responders were called to the Harpeth River’s Lewisburg Pike canoe launch around 2:30 p.m. after people nearby heard someone yelling for help.

Officers arrived and found citizens performing CPR on a man on the bank on the other side of the river.

Thomas Hacker, 60, of Franklin, was first seen hanging upside-down from a homemade zipline over the water, according to Franklin police.

Officials said citizens who heard Hacker’s cries for help swam to his aide and found him partially submerged. After Hacker was freed, they pulled him to the bank and began CPR.

Franklin Police officers and Franklin firefighters used a rescue boat to get Hacker to the other side of the river where a waiting ambulance rushed him to the Williamson Medical Center. He did not survive.

Police are investigating the tragic death, though foul play is not suspected.