Man dies after falling from sailboat on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 73-year-old man died after he fell from a sailboat on Percy Priest Lake Wednesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identified the victim as Jerry Mealer, of Clarksville.

The TWRA said it happened near the Hamilton Creek Marina.

According to the TWRA, Mealer was reported to have fallen from a sailboat and was found unresponsive. He was pulled from the lake and taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators were conducting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

