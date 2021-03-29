Man dies after driving into high water in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died after flooding in Ashland City, bringing the death toll to five amid record rainfall in Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

Ed Hogan, the director of Cheatham County Emergency Management said a man in his 60s drove around a sign warning of flooding around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and went into high water in the area of Highway 12 and Cumberland Street.

Crews responded to rescue the man, but he did not survive, according to Hogan.

Metro police reported four additional deaths in Nashville after the historic weekend flooding.

Officers said 70-year-old Garry Cole was found dead Sunday morning inside of a sedan submerged in a creek on Nolensville Pike at Harding Place. The body of Douglas Hammond, 65, was located at Nashboro Village Golf Course later in the morning, according to police.

Metro police confirmed two additional victims, a 46-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, were found dead in a wooded area adjacent to Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pike, off Nolensville Pike.