Man dies after being hit by vehicle in East Nashville

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
East Nashville deadly pedestrian crash

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in East Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the crash on Dickerson Pike at Grizzard Avenue.

Metro police said a man was struck by a vehicle and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved was on the scene when police got there and was cooperating with the investigation, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories