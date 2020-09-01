Man dies after being hit by vehicle in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in East Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the crash on Dickerson Pike at Grizzard Avenue.

Metro police said a man was struck by a vehicle and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved was on the scene when police got there and was cooperating with the investigation, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately released.