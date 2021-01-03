Man dead, three others injured in Rutherford County house fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead and three others are injured after a house fire in Rutherford County.

A Rutherford County spokesperson says crews arrived on scene just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday and found heavy smoke billowing out of a house on Asbury Lane. Flames were also seen coming through the front door.

Upon arrival, crews were told a man was still inside the home, possibly in a front bedroom. Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain Matthew Lupo went inside to look for the man, but could not find him. A second firefighter went in and was also unable to find him.

Despite their efforts, the 54-year-old man was found dead near the back side of the home. The man’s wife was able to escape and was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation; she is expected to recover.

Lupo and an Almaville firefighter received minor burns and were treated for their injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

