LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after being accused of shooting and killing his father following an argument in Lawrenceburg Sunday afternoon.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a home along David Street just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they found 47-year-old Tabe Haymons with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, first responders performed emergency medical techniques at the scene, but Tabe died from his injuries at Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Center a short time later.

After collecting evidence at the scene, detectives determined the incident was the result of an argument between Tabe and his 21-year-old son, Gaven Haymons, who shot his father several times, police said.

Authorities said they arrested Gaven and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Gaven is reportedly being held without bond at the Lawrence County Jail while awaiting arraignment in the Lawrence County General Sessions Court. with First Degree Murder in connection with this incident.