MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in Madison.
It happened in the 510 block of North Dupont Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
Police officers at the scene tell News 2 that one man was killed in the shooting.
No further information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.