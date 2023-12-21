SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon on I-65 North near Millersville in Sumner County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m.

According to a crash report from THP, 57-year-old David Kuczinski was driving a 2022 Ford Ranger pickup truck north on I-65 when he lost control, causing the truck to hit a guardrail on the left shoulder.

The impact caused the truck to overturn and come to rest on the driver’s side.

Kuczinski, who THP said was wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash.

No other information was released.