DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist lost his life on Monday following a crash along Eno Road in Dickson County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the incident happened while a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLS was traveling east in the 1400 block of Eno Road on Monday, June 5.

While negotiating a curve to the right, the motorcycle reportedly crossed the center line, traveled off the road to the left, overturned, rolled, and hit a tree before stopping.

Officials said the motorcyclist — identified as 40-year-old Matthew R. Shrader of Tennessee — landed about 15 feet away from the Harley.

THP did not mention whether Shrader received any medical treatment, but they did say he died after the crash.