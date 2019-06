A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Madison on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Ronnie Road near Old Hickory Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

