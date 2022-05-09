ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the Nashboro Village area early Monday morning.

Metro police were dispatched to the 700 block of Nashboro Village Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. in response to a shooting on call. Once on scene, officers discovered a man who had been shot and critically wounded.

Nashboro Village shooting (Source: WKRN)

According to Metro police, a man in his 60s was sitting in a vehicle when he was approached by two other men. Officers told News 2 that things then escalated between the men and the victim was shot multiple times. The man in his 60s was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Officers are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. No suspects have been placed into custody at this time.

No other information was immediately released.