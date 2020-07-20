Man critically injured in electrocution at Ascend Amphitheater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically injured in an apparent electrocution at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said crews responded to a reported electrocution at the event venue on First Avenue South and located an injured man.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, the department added. An update on his condition was not available Monday morning.

No additional information was immediately released.

